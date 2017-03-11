New businesses in the South Sound

Magnolia Naturopathic Medicine has opened at 803 39th Ave. SW, Suite F, in Puyallup. Primary care and naturopathic specialty care services are offered at the Puyallup Wellness Center. Managed by Laura Firetag, the business is open Monday-Friday. For more information call 253-848-1055.
Puyallup Anytime Fitness will open its 24-hour co-ed fitness center April 1 and is now offering presale memberships. Being a smaller gym, it can provide personalized attention for its members, according to franchise owners Ken and Jerusala Evans. The gym will be staffed eight hours a day, but members can access the club during unstaffed hours. It is at 14312 Meridian Ave. E., in Puyallup and can be reached at 253-268-3352.
Winds of Liberty Hope & Wellness Center recently opened offering individual, marriage and family counseling, premarital and financial coaching plus professional consulting. Owners Jay Thomas and Cornelia Thomas have located the center at 702 South Hill Drive, Suite 207, in Puyallup. Appointments and more information at 253-770-5956 or windsofliberty.com.
