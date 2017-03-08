Fircrest condo project moves forward

A 34-condo development next to the Fircrest Golf Club passed the planning commission on a 5-0 vote Tuesday night, said Angelie Stahlnecker, Fircrest planning and building administrator.
Only slight changes were made to the project, she said. One requires a walkway along Arondale Drive on the west border of the development to connect it to Regents Boulevard in the north. Another change clarifies language around the city’s stormwater manual, she said.
Stahlnecker said unless someone files an appeal of the planning commission’s action the developer can move forward.
OakRidge Homes is planning to build 34 condominiums on a nearly 5-acre wooded lot off the 11th fairway of the Fircrest Golf Club.
With the money from the land’s sale, the golf club plans to build a family activity and fitness center adjacent to its current clubhouse. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
