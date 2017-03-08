Business

March 8, 2017 4:57 PM

Lawmakers reach sales tax deal for transportation funding

The Associated Press
DENVER

Colorado lawmakers have introduced legislation to ask voters for an increase in the state sales tax with the goal of generating up to $3.5 billion to improve roads and decrease traffic congestion.

The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/ZSUX73 ) the House bill introduced Wednesday would raise the statewide sales tax to 3.52 percent from 2.9 percent.

The majority of the revenue would cover the payments for a $3.5 billion bond package, allowing $350 million in annual spending. Another $216 million would go to local governments for road improvements, and $92 million would cover the cost of local transit projects, which would be awarded in grants by a new commission.

The legislation marks a breakthrough after months of difficult negotiations between Democratic and Republican leaders to address what both parties agree is a top priority.

