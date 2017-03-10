State grant will help Cottonwood with restoration

Cottonwood will use a state grant to remodel its historic civic center building and remove toxic materials.
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality grant will allow the city perform asbestos and lead-based paint abatement on the building to help revitalize the historic Old Town Cottonwood district.
The Cottonwood Civic Center was built in 1939 using local sandstone and river rock.
The state environmental agency has funded more than 70 projects through the Brownfields Assistance Program. The program has assisted local governments, schools, hospitals, nonprofits and tribes in completing environmental assessments and cleanups.
Comments