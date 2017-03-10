Central Ohio man gets life in prison for 2 shooting deaths

0:35 Two teens charged in Lakewood shooting that killed 15-year-old boy Pause

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

1:47 Chic makeover transforms Stadium District high rise

1:27 Military Christmas Greetings 2016

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

2:38 Washington coach Lorenzo Romar discusses 74-58 loss at USC