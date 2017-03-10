Could a Starbucks be coming to the Lincoln District?

2:15 White House on health care bill: 'This isn't getting jammed through' Pause

0:35 Two teens charged in Lakewood shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

1:43 Watch a calzone, pizza's best friend, come to life

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day