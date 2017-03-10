Could a Starbucks be coming to the Lincoln District?

An application has been filed with the city of Tacoma for a coffee shop at the corner of 38th Street and South G Street.
The space is a vacant lot that was once home to popular taco truck La Fondita.
The new structure at 3737 S. G St. will house a 2,100-square foot coffee shop, ideally a Starbucks, said architect James Guerrero. The building also comes with a 15-by-30-foot outdoor patio.
The owner has worked on the project for about a year, Guerrero said.
“They are moving forward with the building design and construction,” Guerrero said. “The clients are interested in revitalizing the Lincoln District.”
The coffee shop will be a block south of Lincoln High School.
The next closest Starbucks is at South 39th and South M streets, several blocks away on the west side of the Lincoln District.
Construction on the coffee shop could begin by summer, Guerrero said, and it could open about when the city substantially completes the Lincoln District improvements.
Tacoma’s Lincoln District revitalization project includes $5.8 million in upgrades that include road resurfacing, new curbs and gutters, street trees and underground utilities.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
