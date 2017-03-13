New Mexico insurance regulators study health act repeal

A team of New Mexico insurance regulators is investigating the potential impacts of the U.S. House Republican plan to overhaul the Affordable Care Act on health coverage in the state.
New Mexico Insurance Superintendent John Franchini announced Monday his office is analyzing consequences of the proposed overhaul after the Congressional Budget Office found that 14 million Americans would lose coverage next year.
The budget office says the plan would reduce the federal deficit by cutting funding to state Medicaid programs and limiting subsidies to people who buy coverage.
New Mexico residents have flocked to enroll in Medicaid since Republican Gov. Susana Martinez agreed to expand the program in 2014. She now supports repealing the Affordable Care Act. The state's uninsured rate has been cut in half since 2013.
