Ohio workers' comp bureau proposes $1B rebate to employers

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast Pause

1:27 1 dead after Fife collision, police say

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

2:04 Seahawks GM John Schneider on cap space, free agency relating to combine

1:27 The Hilltop cafe where everyone knows your name

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys

2:10 Doll doctor mends more than toys

0:35 Two teens charged in Lakewood shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?