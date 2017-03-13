Lawyer: No late appeals likely for Texas inmate set to die

1:27 1 dead after Fife collision, police say Pause

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

1:27 The Hilltop cafe where everyone knows your name

2:10 Doll doctor mends more than toys

0:35 Two teens charged in Lakewood shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

2:18 Rally for transgender rights in Tacoma

2:17 Landmark downtown church seeks grant for repair

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

1:46 University Place mosque holds appreciation day to show thanks for community support