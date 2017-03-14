Colleges, coal mines and landfills: Legislature nears finish

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel Pause

0:48 Landslide closes portion of Marine View Drive

1:27 1 dead after Fife collision, police say

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

2:10 Doll doctor mends more than toys

1:35 'Flu epidemic' hits Pierce County hard

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood