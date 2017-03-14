Labor Cabinet offering free safety courses

The Kentucky Labor Cabinet is hosting free occupational safety training in Lexington.
The week-long training is based on federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards. It is part of the Labor Cabinet's Population Center Training series which are held in various cities across the state throughout the year.
Population Center Training courses are for both employers and employees and are designed to outline the requirements of general industry and construction standards.
The March 20-23 classes are free of charge and will be held at the Clarion Hotel in Lexington.
Courses will include working in confined spaces, injury and illness recordkeeping, fire protection, electrical safety and more.
Additional information is available at http://labor.kentucky.gov.
Comments