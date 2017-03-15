Dutch voting in election seen as barometer of populism

1:52 Welcoming immigrants to Tacoma Pause

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

1:27 1 dead after Fife collision, police say

1:40 Stomp Out Tobacco at Clover Creek Elementary School

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

1:20 Shots Fired: A sneak peek at the documentary of the shooting at North Thurston High School

2:10 Doll doctor mends more than toys

1:04 What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys