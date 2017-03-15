Swedish student startup gets deal to build electric cars

1:52 Welcoming immigrants to Tacoma Pause

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

1:27 1 dead after Fife collision, police say

1:40 Stomp Out Tobacco at Clover Creek Elementary School

2:10 Doll doctor mends more than toys

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

1:20 Shots Fired: A sneak peek at the documentary of the shooting at North Thurston High School

0:48 Landslide closes portion of Marine View Drive

2:19 Coming in 2017: Spectacular views of Puget Sound from elevated bike and pedestrian bridge