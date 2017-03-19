South Sound Business People

Stacey Serad has joined Graham & Graham Elder Consultants in Tacoma as an elder care consultant. She will be responsible for providing guidance and resources to seniors and their families, and market development on the Gig Harbor/Kitsap area.
Serad has more than five years’ experience working as a community relations director educator in memory care, both in assisted living and in-home care.
▪ Todd Fletcher is the division vice president for Life Care Centers of America in Federal Way. He oversees operations in the Northwest Division including Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Utah.
Fletcher received his bachelor’s degree from Walla Walla Community College and a degree in long-term health care management at Adventist University in Collegedale, Tennessee. He has 27 years of experience in leadership roles at Rimrock Villa Convalescent Hospital and La Habra Convalescent Hospital, both in California.
▪ Brent Thompson, relationship manager with Key Bank, was recently awarded the 2016 Neighbor of the Year volunteer excellence award by the KeyBank Foundation. The recognition was for his involvement in starting the Wishing Well Foundation nonprofit organization dedicated to helping Tacoma-area foster children. The organization has become the go-to clothing bank and resource facility in the county for foster children, with all services provided free of charge to children in need.
Compiled by Mary Anderson, staff writer
The News Tribune publishes hires and promotions at the professional and management levels. It recognizes honors at the state or national level awarded by independent professional or trade associations and appointments to corporate or civic boards. To submit information go to thenewstribune.com/business, go to People In Business and select Add an announcement. All submissions become the property of The News Tribune and may be published in any form.
Comments