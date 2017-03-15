Trump's first budget boosts military, cuts domestic programs

1:40 Stomp Out Tobacco at Clover Creek Elementary School Pause

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

2:25 University Place explains drastic Grandview Drive tree trimming

1:27 1 dead after Fife collision, police say

1:20 Shots Fired: A sneak peek at the documentary of the shooting at North Thurston High School

1:52 Welcoming immigrants to Tacoma

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

1:30 The many layers to massage industry make it hard to police

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington