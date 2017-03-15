New Mexico Senate rejects 'right to die' bill

1:40 Stomp Out Tobacco at Clover Creek Elementary School Pause

2:25 University Place explains drastic Grandview Drive tree trimming

1:27 1 dead after Fife collision, police say

1:52 Welcoming immigrants to Tacoma

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

2:04 Isaiah Thomas has a new home in Tacoma- His own basketball court

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line