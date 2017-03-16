Average US 30-year mortgage rate rises to 4.30 percent

2:25 University Place explains drastic Grandview Drive tree trimming Pause

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

1:20 Shots Fired: A sneak peek at the documentary of the shooting at North Thurston High School

0:48 Landslide closes portion of Marine View Drive

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

0:31 Mariners 2017 commercials: "Boomstick Workout"

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line