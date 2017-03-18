Were store brands used to dampen commissary savings targets?

1:59 Temple Beth El's new cantor Geoffrey Fine Pause

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia

1:23 Jingle Bell Run in Wright Park

2:38 The tiny house that's spurred debate in Steilacoom

2:42 In the next Pierce County election, you’ll vote with ovals instead of arrows

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

1:40 Stomp Out Tobacco at Clover Creek Elementary School

1:30 Defending MLS champion Sounders prepare for home opener