NJ Transit running extra service for St. Patrick's Parade

New Jersey Transit is offering extra bus service for passengers heading to and from the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York City.
Passengers are reminded to purchase roundtrip tickets at the start of Friday's trip.
For rail passengers, no liquids of any kind in any type of container will be permitted on any trains heading to and from New York and Hoboken. No beverages are allowed on buses.
NJ Transit will have employees on hand at Secaucus Junction, Aberdeen/Matawan, Middletown and New York's Penn Station to assist rail customers.
