State purchasing director placed on leave over contract

A purchasing director for state Child Protective Services has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into a contract proposal involving a nonprofit that employs the director's husband.
The Austin American-Statesman reports (http://atxne.ws/2nCQRhJ ) lawmakers were told of the investigation into a "substantial procurement" that involved CPS' Frianita Wilson.
The contract process has been halted as the matter is reviewed.
It's the second time Wilson has been placed on leave amid contract questions.
She was a figure in a 2014 contracting scandal in which the Health and Human Services Commission awarded a lucrative contract to an Austin-based tech company outside the normal bidding process.
Wilson's husband, Doug Wilson, says of the most recent investigation that she did nothing wrong and disclosed to state officials his employment with the nonprofit.
