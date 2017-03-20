Business

March 20, 2017 3:06 AM

NY officials warn of scam to get employee tax information

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York officials are warning about a tax-season scam in which email fraudsters pose as company executives to get employees' Social Security numbers.

State tax officials say at least 65 companies with New York employees have been victimized by the identity thieves, compromising 7,100 Social Security numbers.

Scammers posing as company executives send emails to payroll and human resource departments requesting lists of employees and personal information.

Officials urge people not to respond to emails demanding payroll data and Social Security numbers.

