Business

March 20, 2017 4:37 AM

Threatening note sent to Muslims at Des Moines center

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

A leader of the Islamic Center of Des Moines plans to meet with authorities to discuss a threatening note found in the center's mail.

Dr. Samir Shams is president of the center, and he says he found the handwritten note Sunday morning. The writer said Muslims were a "vile" people and said President Donald Trump would "do to you Muslims what Hitler did to the Jews." The note was signed only "Americans for a Better Way."

Shams says Muslims have to take such notes seriously. He says he plans to meet Monday with the FBI.

The Iowa chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called in a news release for a hate crime investigation. The council says similar messages have been sent to other mosques in Iowa and other states.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos