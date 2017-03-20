Leadership chage at Comcast cable as CEO Smit changes role

2:08 Nisqually Tribe unveils statue honoring Standing Rock warriors Pause

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

1:27 1 dead after Fife collision, police say

1:23 Jingle Bell Run in Wright Park

2:29 Tribe begins housing development at former Canoe Journey site

1:13 Sounders forward Jordan Morris talks about winning the home opener

2:42 In the next Pierce County election, you’ll vote with ovals instead of arrows

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships