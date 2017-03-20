Tacoma Big Lots grand re-opening set for April 7

Tacoma’s Pearl Street Big Lots store will host a grand re-opening next month.
The Westgate North Shopping Center location, at 2401 N. Pearl St., had been at 2217 N. Pearl St. but closed in late 2016.
The store will hand out $2,000 checks to local elementary schools at its ribbon cutting ceremony April 7 at 8:30 a.m.
With this move, Big Lots is nearly doubling its footprint to more than 43,000 square feet, according to county property records. The site had held an Albertsons grocery store.
The bargain retailer, based out of Columbus, Ohio, sells discounted home goods at more than 1,450 stores across the country.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
