China: Australia should look beyond the nations' differences

0:50 Semitrucks crash closes state Route 507 Pause

1:06 Anniversary of first Tuskegee Airmen class is personal for Tacoma woman

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

1:13 Sounders forward Jordan Morris talks about winning the home opener

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

2:30 TNT top 10: Best plays from the state basketball championships

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys