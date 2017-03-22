Manafort's plan to 'greatly benefit the Putin Government'

0:39 Fire at Gig Harbor restaurant Pause

2:21 Disabled veteran finds true freedom with fully tracked wheelchair

1:05 Puyallup's Pioneer Way blocked by landslide

0:50 Semitrucks crash closes state Route 507

0:32 Mudslide blocks Pioneer Way East in Puyallup

1:30 The many layers to massage industry make it hard to police

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

2:42 In the next Pierce County election, you’ll vote with ovals instead of arrows