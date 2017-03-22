Obama health law's 'essential benefits' may be in jeopardy

0:39 Fire at Gig Harbor restaurant Pause

1:27 1 dead after Fife collision, police say

0:32 Mudslide blocks Pioneer Way East in Puyallup

1:05 Puyallup's Pioneer Way blocked by landslide

2:14 People are buried 'two, three deep' at Tacoma's pauper cemetery, says funeral director

2:10 Doll doctor mends more than toys

1:06 Anniversary of first Tuskegee Airmen class is personal for Tacoma woman

3:25 Huskies defensive back Budda Baker talks at UW Pro Day