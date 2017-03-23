Wisconsin shooting victims ID'd as cop, bank workers, lawyer

Authorities on Thursday identified those killed in a series of northern Wisconsin shootings as two bank workers, a lawyer and a veteran police detective.
The victims in Wednesday afternoon's attacks at a bank, a law firm and an apartment complex in the Wausau area were Everest Metro police Detective Jason Weiland, Marathon Savings Bank employees Dianne M. Look, 67, and Karen L. Barclay, 62, and attorney Sarah H. Quirt Sann, 43, the state Department of Justice said.
Officials said Weiland, 40 was among officers who responded to the apartment complex following attacks at the bank in nearby Rothschild and the law firm in Schofield. The suspect was taken into custody after a standoff at the apartment complex in Weston.
Weiland was a field training officer and member of a task force for internet crimes against children, according to the Everest Police Department's website. His LinkedIn page says he had worked as a narcotics detective for the Marathon County Sheriff's Department, and as a police officer and corrections officer for Marathon City and Marathon County.
Police characterized the initial shooting at the bank as a "domestic situation," but haven't provided further details about the circumstances surrounding the attacks or identified the suspect. They scheduled a 4 p.m. Thursday briefing.
The bank shooting was reported around midday. Officers arrived at the bank to find two people were shot and the suspect had fled.
A second call came about 10 minutes later from Tlusty, Kennedy and Dirks law firm. The action then moved to an apartment complex in Weston.
Dozens of police vehicles were parked Thursday in front of the apartment complex, which was ringed by yellow crime-scene tape. Officers could be seen walking around with clipboards.
Jason Smith, a deputy administrator for the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, said more than 100 officers were investigating and that more information would be released Thursday.
Kelly Hanson, a 21-year-old woman who lives in the complex, told The Associated Press that she looked out of her apartment window at around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to see a squad car approach, and a few seconds later heard a gunshot and saw an officer fall. She said other officers put the wounded policeman in an armored SWAT vehicle and took him away. She couldn't tell if he was alive or dead and police have not said if this was the officer who died.
Janet Schoenfeldt, who owns a hair salon behind the bank, said she was at the front desk around 1 p.m. Wednesday when squad cars poured into the parking log, followed by ambulances. An officer then told her to close her shop and get out of the area.
"It's a sad reality. Someone taking innocent lives over something he's upset about," Schoenfeldt. "We're a small-knit community. You just don't think it will happen here. Everybody says that, but you know what? It does happen here."
