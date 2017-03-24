Infoblox to attend Seattle career fair in search of tech talent

Tech and cybersecurity company Infoblox, which has an office in Tacoma, is looking for new talent, and the company plans to seek employees at a career fair in Seattle next month.
The California-based company will have an information table at the New Tech Job Fair starting at 3 p.m.April 28 in Seattle. The entry fee for job seekers is $13 and can be bought at bit.ly/2nMPXSR.
That job fair will be at Impact Hub Seattle, 220 Second Ave. S., Seattle. The job fair will include workshops on crafting cover letters and using social media.
The company is meeting students at the University of Puget Sound and University of Washington Tacoma at career events at those schools. These events are not open to the public.
In February, the company announced plans to double its number of workers in Tacoma, hiring or moving 50 more people to its office on Pacific Avenue.
For information on open positions at Infoblox, go to bit.ly/2nl0pQw. Those roles include cloud developers, cybersecurity engineers, human resources and sales.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
