Chandeliers and laundry carts ‘re-homed’ ahead of new Proctor development

Six houses and a dry cleaning business that will soon be demolished for Madison25 apartments in the Proctor District will get a second life of sorts.
Parts of them, at least.
The buildings are being picked apart by Second Use Building Materials.
The Seattle-based reclaimed and salvaged building materials store has an outlet on Tacoma’s Hilltop.
“It’s all going to the Tacoma location,” co-owner and vice-president Patrick Burningham said of the Madison25 items.
Rush Companies will break ground on the 141-unit, six story apartment building across from Metropolitan Market shortly after the demolition in April.
Interior salvage is complete on the buildings, Burningham said. Cabinets, lighting and plumbing fixtures, interior doors and fir flooring were some of the items removed.
Half of the material has already been sold, or “re-homed” as he puts it.
Vintage light fixtures from the 1920s, glass door knobs, five-panel doors and a homemade work bench were some of the items removed.
In the coming weeks, windows, exterior doors and other items will be salvaged.
The former dry cleaning business was an unusual building for Second Use’s salvage team.
“We got a few oddball type materials out of there,” Burningham said, including clothes hooks, a vintage work desk and laundry carts.
Second Use is evenly splitting sales receipts of the items with Habitat for Humanity.
Inventory still available can be seen on Second Use’s website. Enter 217J9584 in the search field.
