Epic collapse of GOP health care bill puts effort into limbo

1:36 Construction progress on pedestrian bridge at Point Defiance Pause

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

3:46 UW signee Michael Porter Jr a state champion in first year at Nathan Hale

1:43 Auburn remembers 'Mr Auburn' Bob Jones in gym dedication

0:16 UW signee Michael Porter Jr. caps state title with off-the-backboard dunk

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line