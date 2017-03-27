Business

March 27, 2017 3:26 AM

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices fall 7 cents

The Associated Press
DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 7 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.29 per gallon. That's about 32 cents more than it was at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.23 per gallon in the Flint area. The highest average was about $2.33 in the Ann Arbor area.

The Detroit-area's average is about $2.30 per gallon, roughly 4 cents less than last week's average.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

