Nigeria and Poland seek to develop economic, military ties

2:04 Couples renew vows at Tacoma’s oldest black church in celebration of strong marriages Pause

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

1:48 Telegraph operators share memories of McCarver station

18:57 Young Ivan the gorilla featured in home movies

1:06 Anniversary of first Tuskegee Airmen class is personal for Tacoma woman

1:36 Construction progress on pedestrian bridge at Point Defiance

1:14 Local students stage education funding support rally in Olympia

5:29 Parenting in prison: Keeping children with their mothers behind bars

2:37 Watch: Curtis' Izaiah Fields sets records, South Kitsap takes team title at Viking Relays