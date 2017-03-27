Advocates of homeless to panhandle to protest Cranston ban

Advocates for the homeless are planning to panhandle in Cranston in protest of a new ban on the practice on certain city roads.
The demonstration is planned for a busy intersection in the city from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.
The city council passed the ordinance last month, and officials describe it as a safety measure. It prohibits people from asking for money while standing in certain places, including on medians near multiple-lane roads or on roads where the speed limit is higher than 25 mph.
The city last year acknowledged an earlier panhandling ban was unconstitutional, and agreed in a settlement with the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union to stop enforcing it.
The ACLU has said the new ban is also unconstitutional.
Comments