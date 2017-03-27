See who’s cheapest Monday in local gas prices

There was a tiny gas price break for drivers as prices dropped an average 2 cents a gallon over the past week, according to fuel price monitoring site GasBuddy.com.
Tacoma’s average on Monday was $2.86 a gallon, according to tacomagasprices.com, with three Puyallup stations — Arco, Fred Meyer and Costco — topping the area low-price list at $2.49 a gallon. In Tacoma, the lowest price listed at the site was $2.55 a gallon at Costco on 37th Street, as well as an Arco station at 1101 N. Pearl St.
In Olympia, Arco at Evergreen Park Drive and Cooper Point Road topped the list at washingtongasprices.com at $2.57 a gallon.
