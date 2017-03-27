Free classes on investing held for beginners at Tacoma library branches

Learn more about investing and retirement funds at four free investment workshops in April and May.
The free hourlong workshops will cover topics for beginning investors. Topics include how to get teenagers to start investing, how much money you need to save for retirement and first steps to take toward investments.
The workshops are sponsored by the Tacoma Public Library and the Puget Sound Chapter of BetterInvesting.
10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 15 at Kobetich Library, 212 Browns Point Blvd. NE: How to begin investing.
6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 19 at Kobetich Library: Establishing a successful retirement plan.
10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 29 at Kobetich Library: Investing basics for busy people.
6:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 2 at Wheelock Library, 3722 N. 26th St.: Investing basics for busy people.
For more information, email contact@puget.betterinvesting.net or call 206-935-0861.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
