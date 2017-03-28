Former Judge McCarthy seeks Port of Tacoma commission seat

Former Pierce County Superior Court judge John McCarthy is running for Port of Tacoma commission this fall.
McCarthy previously served as a port commissioner from 1983 to 1992.
McCarthy said he worked as a casual longshore worker for a decade to pay his way through college and law school.
“Competition among ports has never been more intense,” McCarthy said in a news release. “The alliance with the Port of Seattle puts us on a more level playing field with large ports in California and Canada. However, Tacoma must be well-positioned to make crucial decisions for our community.”
McCarthy retired as a judge in late 2014 after serving more than 22 years on the bench in District Court and then Superior Court. At the time he said he was “anxious to spend time with grandchildren and pursue other interests.”
Now he’s running for Position 1, held by retiring commissioner Connie Bacon, who has endorsed McCarthy. Also running for the post is former port security director Eric Holdeman.
His wife, Pat McCarthy, was elected state auditor last year. A son, Conor McCarthy, was elected in 2015 to the Tacoma City Council.
Port commissioners will be elected by voters throughout Pierce County in November.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
