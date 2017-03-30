Job alert: CarMax in Puyallup still hiring as 18-acre lot ramps up

When the new CarMax store opens in Puyallup on Thursday, it will have around 100 workers.
That number could double in the coming months as the 18-acre facility refurbishes cars for sale at other CarMax locations in the area, said general manager Chasidy Murphy.
Earlier this year, the company said it was hiring 120 employees for the Puyallup and Lynnwood locations. Murphy said the company received “a spectacular response” from those looking for work.
“We were able to hire a lot of people who live locally here in the area,” Murphy said.
The company is still hiring for its Puyallup location, at 202 Valley Ave. NW, she said. Right now they need sales consultants, drivers to take cars between Puyallup and Lynwood, and for a position called a “reconditioning associate.”
After someone sells a car to CarMax, reconditioning associates clean and detail the cars for resale. Customers can sell their cars to CarMax even if they aren’t buying one there, Murphy said.
The Puyallup store will serve as a regional “production facility,” where cars are reconditioned for sale at other satellite lots, such as the one in Lynnwood. Murphy said the company anticipates more stores and is planning one for Renton next year.
For information about available jobs, log on to jobs.carmax.com. CarMax operates more than 170 lots in 39 states nationwide.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
Comments