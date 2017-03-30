Amid Brexit, Lloyd's of London sets up office in Brussels

1:10 'Dreamer' freed in Tacoma after 46 days in detention center Pause

1:39 'Stinky' septic problem plagues Puyallup trailer park

1:43 Operation Shark Dive helps soldiers cope with the wounds of war

0:36 Garbage truck rolls into Panera Bread in Gig Harbor

1:48 Tacoma's Cabarellos Club turns 60

1:39 DB Taylor Rapp discusses UW spring practices

0:25 TNT top highlight: Kentridge's Tyler Cronk sets school record with 7-1 high jump

1:27 Surplus medical supplies a godsend in many parts of the world

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood