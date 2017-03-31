Urgent care and fashion boutique coming to Point Ruston

Three new businesses have signed leases at Point Ruston, the sprawling urban village on the shores of Commencement Bay.
Indigo Clinic and Purpose Boutique will soon locate there, according to the development.
Ice Cream Social also will open this summer, TNT Diner’s Sue Kidd reported Thursday.
MultiCare’s Indigo Urgent Care clinic’s building is slated for a 2018 opening.
Purpose Boutique, a women’s modern fashion store, will open this summer. The company is hiring for a stylist, assistant manager and a store manager for its Point Ruston store. The boutique already has shops in Bremerton, Kirkland and Silverdale.
