Armenia set to hold parliamentary elections on Sunday

2:00 Digital Media Class at Stewart Middle School Pause

1:08 Loved ones remember motorcyclist killed in Frederickson crash

0:36 Garbage truck rolls into Panera Bread in Gig Harbor

2:35 "He left the 18th hole of life and headed for the 19th hole of heaven"

1:58 Top catchers for Federal Way, Kentwood, Sumner love life behind the plate

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

0:50 Semitrucks crash closes state Route 507

1:04 Yelm girls win program's first team title at Mat Classic XXIX

0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys