Atlanta faces toughest test after fallen highway overpass

1:52 Homeless female vets project inspires artists Pause

4:32 Fox Island man not Good to Go with toll fines on family car sold in 2013

0:14 Shooting suspects detained at car wash on 100th SW

2:12 Going to court as a positive experience

2:01 Gig Harbor home marries historic with modern

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

2:01 Mariners 2017 commercials: "Behind-the-Scenes Bloopers"

1:58 Top catchers for Federal Way, Kentwood, Sumner love life behind the plate

0:50 Semitrucks crash closes state Route 507