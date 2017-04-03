Gas prices up over last week

Prices at the pump rose 3 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy fuel price monitoring service in its weekly survey.
Gas prices in the Tacoma area are nearly 60 cents per gallon higher than this time last year, and a dime higher than last month, GasBuddy noted in this week’s news release.
Lakewood Arco at 13005 Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest was the cheapest Monday listed at tacomagasprices.com at $2.51 a gallon. In Tacoma, Costco at 37th and Steele streets and Arco at 1101 N. Pearl St. were the cheapest at $2.55 a gallon. Tacoma’s average price, according to the website, was $2.89 a gallon.
In Olympia, Arco had two stations at $2.59 a gallon, that area’s cheapest for Monday morning, according to washingtongasprices.com.
