Tacoma aerospace supplier expanding, adding workers

A Tacoma-based aerospace supplier announced it is expanding its Tacoma manufacturing facility and will hire 50 to 100 more people within five years.
Tool Gauge, at 4315 S. Adams St., plans to nearly double its 49,000-square-foot factory to around 94,000 square feet. Groundbreaking could happen toward the end of the year, a news release says.
The company announced the expansion at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany.
The facility could be fully operational by 2019. The expansion cost is estimated between $5 million and $7 million.
When built, the expansion will hold injection molding equipment, in-house paint and media blasting, expanded plastics machining capabilities, expanded administrative offices, and other areas.
“Tool Gauge has been playing a key part in our supply chain and providing us with high-quality aircraft parts for the past five years,” said Tom Brosius, vice president and general manager of Orion Industries based in Auburn in the news release.
Tool Gauge, founded in 1966, manufactures plastic and metal assemblies. The company received Boeing’s Silver Performance Excellence Award for seven consecutive years, through 2016.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
Comments