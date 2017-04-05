Gasoline barge that ran aground on Hudson River is freed

A gasoline barge that ran aground in foggy weather on the Hudson River in upstate New York has been freed.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced late Tuesday night that the barge transporting 66,000 barrels of gasoline was removed from where it got stuck along the river's west bank near Catskill, 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Albany.
The Democrat says the barge remains anchored in open water as its crew awaits clearance to resume the voyage north to the Port of Albany.
Officials say none of the 2.5 million gallons (9.5 million liters) of gasoline leaked when the barge left the shipping channel and ran aground around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The barge, owned by Staten Island-based Reinauer Transportation Companies, was being hauled by one of the company's tugboats when it grounded.
The U.S. Coast Guard and state pollution response teams are investigating.
