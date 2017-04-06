Asian markets on edge as US strikes Syria amid Xi summit

0:58 Police search for Puyallup car jacking suspect Pause

0:58 Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned

1:14 Tunnel-machine Bertha breaks through, emerging near Seattle Center

1:23 Jingle Bell Run in Wright Park

0:36 Garbage truck rolls into Panera Bread in Gig Harbor

2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

2:12 Going to court as a positive experience

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line