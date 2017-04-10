AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 12 cents

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 12 cents per gallon in the past week.
The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.57 per gallon. That's about 58 cents more than it was at the same point last year.
AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.47 per gallon in the Marquette area. The highest average was about $2.61 in the Jackson area.
The Detroit-area's average is about $2.55 per gallon, roughly 10 cents more than last week's average.
AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.
