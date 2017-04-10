First it was Sixth Avenue store, now another local Kmart to close

Spanaway’s Kmart store is now slated for closure, according to a company spokesman.
The store will close in mid-June, said Howard Riefs, spokesman for parent company Sears Holdings Corp.
The store is in the Pacific Commons Shopping Center, 17911 Pacific Ave. S. A liquidation sale at the store started March 30.
“We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced,” Riefs said in an email to The News Tribune.
He did not list the number of people who work at the store, most of whom he said are hourly employees. Workers learned about the store’s closure in mid-March, he said.
In December, Sears Holdings announced it would close dozens of Sears and Kmart stores, including the Tacoma store on Sixth Avenue. By the end of March, the signage letters were removed from the Sixth Avenue’s building facade.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
