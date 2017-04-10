There are still gas bargains in the area

Gas has risen a little over a penny a gallon in the past week, according to fuel price monitoring service GasBuddy.com.
While that may seem like a small jump, prices are still 61.4 cents a gallon higher than this time last year and more than a nickel higher than this time last month.
“With all but two states seeing average gasoline prices rise over the last week, the jump at the pump has continued,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com in Monday’s news release. “Over half of the nation’s 50 states saw prices rise by more than a nickel in the last week while five saw a jump of double digits.”
Tacoma’s average price Monday was $2.926 a gallon, according to tacomagasprices.com, with several Arco stations in the area at $2.63 a gallon, the lowest on the site’s online chart.
In Olympia, Arco at Evergreen Park Drive and Cooper Point Road was the lowest on Monday at $2.63 a gallon.
