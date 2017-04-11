Business

April 11, 2017 7:15 PM

Future of King County arts tax proposal uncertain

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

A King County Councilmember has pulled legislation that would have put a sales-tax measure for the arts on the August ballot.

King County Executive Dow Constantine last month proposed a 0.1 percent bump in the sales tax to raise $469 million over seven years for arts and science programs.

Councilman Dave Upthegrove, who chairs the budget committee, called it "the wrong proposal at the wrong time." In a news release Tuesday, Upthegrove said the sales tax would hurt working class people while money would not be evenly distributed.

But Deputy County Executive Sung Yang said Tuesday he didn't think the legislation was dead. Yang said there's still time to deliberate the measure and that they'll work with the three councilmembers who sponsored the proposal to move forward.

Upthegrove said the full Council has the technical ability to remove the bill from committee but he thought it was unlikely.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis 2:10

Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis
Matchless Brewery makes move to its own space 1:45

Matchless Brewery makes move to its own space
Tacoma Kmart store to close 0:18

Tacoma Kmart store to close

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos